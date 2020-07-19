Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.14.

Capital Power stock opened at C$28.11 on Thursday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

