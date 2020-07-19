Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of CCPPF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

