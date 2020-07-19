CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.33

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $18.59. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 350 shares.

CCOEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $263.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

