Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFX. CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.70.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$275.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canfor Pulp Products news, Director Conrad Alfred Pinette acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,425.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

