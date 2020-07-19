Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.70.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.75.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$275.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Conrad Alfred Pinette acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,425.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

