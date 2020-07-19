Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.83 ($67.23).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COK shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €48.60 ($54.61) on Tuesday. Cancom has a 52-week low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a 52-week high of €59.05 ($66.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

