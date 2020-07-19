Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total transaction of C$4,565,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

