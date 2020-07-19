Canadian National Railway (CNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.26 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.44 billion.

CNR opened at C$129.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.69. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$129.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.92, for a total value of C$204,780.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,627.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.49, for a total transaction of C$35,007.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,279.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,834 shares of company stock valued at $929,408.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$111.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.38.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

