Canaccord Genuity Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $444.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $310.00 to $444.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $385.31 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.23 and its 200-day moving average is $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

