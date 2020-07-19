Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

