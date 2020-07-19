Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.64 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

