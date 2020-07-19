Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.41.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,364.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

