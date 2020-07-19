Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.94

Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON:CAMB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.94 and traded as low as $47.86. Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 17,472 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.94.

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

