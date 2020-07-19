Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

