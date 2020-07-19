Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 20th.

CALM opened at $44.22 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $41,634.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

