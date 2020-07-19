CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

