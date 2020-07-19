Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($21.29) to GBX 1,490 ($18.34) in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

BRBY opened at GBX 1,463 ($18.00) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15.76 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,353 ($28.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,585.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,653.08. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 49.09.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

