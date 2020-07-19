Burberry Group plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

BURBY opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.