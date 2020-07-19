Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

