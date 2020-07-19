Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

