Builders FirstSource, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.49. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,739,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 220.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

