BTIG Research Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $167.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.32.

Shares of IAC opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

