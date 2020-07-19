BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

PFGC opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.35. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $399,173,000 after buying an additional 4,586,915 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,968,000 after buying an additional 1,178,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,082,000 after buying an additional 270,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

