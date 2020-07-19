Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Diego F. Calderin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

