BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR’s (BCUCY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCUCY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of BCUCY opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

