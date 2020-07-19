Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

BRK opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($19.91) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,600.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,753.83. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15.87 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,350 ($28.92). The stock has a market cap of $260.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($20.31), for a total value of £57,865.50 ($71,210.31).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

