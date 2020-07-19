Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.50

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.50 and traded as high as $75.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 242,351 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEP.UN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, June 8th. CSFB set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -620.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

In other news, Director David Mcdaniel Mann purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198,062.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

