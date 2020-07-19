Brokers Set Expectations for SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

