Brokers Offer Predictions for Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bouygues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Bouygues alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOUYF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.