Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

NYSE BK opened at $36.13 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

