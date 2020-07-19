Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Cormark cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.63.

Shares of FM opened at C$13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.12.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

