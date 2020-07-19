Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT at $5.37

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 301,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.