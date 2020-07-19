Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $76.67

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KRYS opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 46.38 and a quick ratio of 46.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

