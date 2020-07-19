Brokerages Set Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Target Price at $193.86

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.14.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

