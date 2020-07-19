Brokerages Set Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Target Price at $46.22

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,626,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after buying an additional 581,174 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,647,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 2.80. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.