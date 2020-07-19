Brokerages Set Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Target Price at $46.22

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,626,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after buying an additional 581,174 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,647,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
