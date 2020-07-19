Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider F Kevin Tylus acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 201,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $523.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

