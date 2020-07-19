Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Target Price at C$1.00

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The company has a market capitalization of $381.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.3545833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

