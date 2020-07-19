Brokerages Set Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

ALEC stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock valued at $705,733. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alector by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alector by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

