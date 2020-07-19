Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Target Price at $153.00

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

EADSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSF opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.