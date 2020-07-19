Brokerages Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 1.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

TAC opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20 and a beta of 1.21. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TransAlta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

