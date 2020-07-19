Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of STX opened at $48.27 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,995 shares of company stock worth $5,284,594 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.