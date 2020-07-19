Brokerages Expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.63). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,378,943.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,898 shares of company stock worth $2,930,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

