Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 million and the lowest is $1.25 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $11.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.53 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.54.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

