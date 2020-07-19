Brokerages Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to post sales of $131.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.30 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $112.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $605.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $619.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $699.51 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $740.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $90.72 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

