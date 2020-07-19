Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.23. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other Wingstop news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $327,000.

NASDAQ WING opened at $136.79 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

