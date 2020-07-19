Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.72 on Thursday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MannKind by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 152,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 204,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

