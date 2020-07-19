Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce $220.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.00 million and the lowest is $126.27 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

