Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the lowest is ($2.30). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 410%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,360,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

