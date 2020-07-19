Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $312.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.94. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
