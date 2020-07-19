Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $312.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.94. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock valued at $114,888,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

