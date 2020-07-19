British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British Land has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BTLCY opened at $4.69 on Thursday. British Land has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.