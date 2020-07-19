Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

